A man wanted for crimes in Arkansas and Illinois was captured in Janesville on Wednesday, with officers needing to use a stun gun to take him into custody.
Quentin Cobb, 27, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Walmart, Janesville police said.
The police street crimes unit had information that Cobb would be at Walmart.
"He had been on the run for approximately two years," said Sgt. Mark Ratzlaff.
When officers saw him in the parking lot, he ran to his vehicle, but wasn't able to drive away as officers grabbed him and took him into custody to the Rock County Jail.
"Approximately five grams of heroin, which also tested positive for fentanyl, was found on his person," Ratzlaff said.
Cobb was tentatively charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I or II narcotic, resisting an officer and on fugitive complaints from Winnebago, Ill. and Jonesboro, Ark.