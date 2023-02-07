An “out of control” man was arrested for throwing things at cars outside an East Side grocery store on Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, several people called to report a man was acting "out of control" and throwing things at cars parked outside Woodman's Market, 3817 Milwaukee St., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man attempted to fight officers during his arrest and provided them with false information. Officers eventually learned the suspect was Zachary M. Showers, 32, and he had a warrant out for his arrest in an arson case, Fryer said.

Showers also was tentatively charged with criminal damage to property and resisting and obstructing, Fryer said.

