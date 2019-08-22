Scales of Justice
iSTOCK PHOTO

A serial armed robber from Madison described by a judge as “out of control” has been sentenced to six years in federal prison, authorities reported.

Trevor Christian, 24, also will serve a 3-year term of supervised release under the sentence handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, according to news release form Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

In April, Christian pleaded guilty to robbing a Walgreens, two banks, and a credit union, all in Madison and all last November.

Christian robbed a Walgreens on East Washington Avenue on Nov. 1, 2018, passing a note to an employee that said, "All the cash in the drawer, 30 seconds, don't make me."

On Nov. 5, he robbed the Associated Bank on Shopko Drive, giving a note to a teller that said, "It's a robbery, give me all the money, no dye packs, don't make me do anything stupid, 20 seconds." The note was left behind and a fingerprint was taken off it.

He then robbed the Associated Bank on Odana Road on Nov. 7, giving a note to the teller that said, "This is a robbery, no alarms, no dye packs, all the money in the drawer and no one gets hurt. Be calm. 20 seconds."

The fourth robbery was on Nov. 14 at Dane County Credit Union on Struck Street, with his note saying, "It's a robbery, keep calm, give me 20 seconds."

In all four cases Christian got cash, but some bait bills were included in the credit union robbery, so police could use those bills as evidence.

"All four robberies were captured on video," the U.S. Attorney's Office said when he pleaded guilty. "Still photographs of the robber were shared with the public, and the Madison Police Department received a tip that the robber was Trevor Christian."

Police searched his apartment and found the bait money, a pair of boots seen on video and an Associated Bank money band. His cellphone also revealed he was searching for news about the robberies.

In sentencing Christian, Judge Peterson noted the emotional trauma caused to the victims and said Christian was “out of control.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.