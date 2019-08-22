A serial armed robber from Madison described by a judge as “out of control” has been sentenced to six years in federal prison, authorities reported.
Trevor Christian, 24, also will serve a 3-year term of supervised release under the sentence handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, according to news release form Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
In April, Christian pleaded guilty to robbing a Walgreens, two banks, and a credit union, all in Madison and all last November.
Christian robbed a Walgreens on East Washington Avenue on Nov. 1, 2018, passing a note to an employee that said, "All the cash in the drawer, 30 seconds, don't make me."
On Nov. 5, he robbed the Associated Bank on Shopko Drive, giving a note to a teller that said, "It's a robbery, give me all the money, no dye packs, don't make me do anything stupid, 20 seconds." The note was left behind and a fingerprint was taken off it.
He then robbed the Associated Bank on Odana Road on Nov. 7, giving a note to the teller that said, "This is a robbery, no alarms, no dye packs, all the money in the drawer and no one gets hurt. Be calm. 20 seconds."
The fourth robbery was on Nov. 14 at Dane County Credit Union on Struck Street, with his note saying, "It's a robbery, keep calm, give me 20 seconds."
In all four cases Christian got cash, but some bait bills were included in the credit union robbery, so police could use those bills as evidence.
"All four robberies were captured on video," the U.S. Attorney's Office said when he pleaded guilty. "Still photographs of the robber were shared with the public, and the Madison Police Department received a tip that the robber was Trevor Christian."
Police searched his apartment and found the bait money, a pair of boots seen on video and an Associated Bank money band. His cellphone also revealed he was searching for news about the robberies.
In sentencing Christian, Judge Peterson noted the emotional trauma caused to the victims and said Christian was “out of control.”
Shots fired between vehicles in Beltline gun battle Friday morning, police say
Jury passes on attempted homicide charge, finds man guilty of other felonies for shooting near La Follette
Teenager flees after crashing stolen car in Windsor, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
Shooting on State Street ruled accidental; Middleton man arrested
East Side homeowner tussles with would-be burglar who is caught after fleeing, police say
Indiana man, 40, charged with multiple child sexual assaults of 12-year-old girl
Local newspaper reporter dies after high-speed, rear-end crash on I-94, police say
1 dead, 3 injured in drunken driving hit-and-run on Near East Side, police say
Couple walking dog escapes injury as flurry of shots fired car to car on North Side, police say
Bullet hits woman sleeping in North Side apartment, lodges in her bed, police say
Sleeping people shaken when bullet whizzes into North Side apartment, lodges in wall, police say
Former Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus acquitted of sex assault charges
Wrong-way driver who crashed into Howard Moore family car was 2.5 times over alcohol limit, paper reports
Police: Drunken driver crashes into house outside Columbus, trapping woman in bedroom
Offered ice cream, man asks Culvers worker for Bloody Mary before arrest for 7th OWI, Madison police say
Madison man loses $3,000 to swindlers, despite clerk’s warning, police say
Drew Luber gets 6 years in prison for role in Dalton Ziegler's beating death
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal beating last year
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.