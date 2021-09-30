Out after bail reduction, man goes on alleged 12-day crime spree of sexual assaults, robberies

After leaving jail, Fleming was placed in the Pretrial Services program and ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

After Fleming’s arrest on Sept. 13, bail in those six cases was reset by McNamara at $120,000. On Wednesday, Court Commissioner Jason Hanson ordered bail in the four new cases to be set at $400,000.

The victim of one of the charged sexual assaults, speaking through a foreign language interpreter, told Hanson, “I wish him to stay in jail because if he is released he will be a threat to my life.”

That alleged assault happened on Sept. 4 at a spa in Maple Bluff, one of the four new criminal complaints against Fleming states.

The woman told police Fleming had come into the business for a massage, and during the massage, he demanded she have sex with him. When she refused he punched her in the head, grabbed her breasts, tried to undress her and told her, “I have a gun. I will kill you.”

She managed to break free after telling Fleming there was another customer in the waiting area. She was able to run from the building and tell others outside to call police.