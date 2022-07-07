Organizers of Madison-area July 4th events react to news that accused Highland Park shooter considered attack here

Authorities said the accused shooter in Highland Park, Illinois became aware of a celebration in Madison and contemplated a second shooting here.

Officials did not say which celebration Robert Crimo III was talking about, and there were a number of July 4th activities in the area Monday.

Organizers of some of those events expressed frustration and sadness, over both the Highland Park shooting that killed seven and the possibility of the same thing happening here.

I'm glad he was caught, and my sympathies to everyone who was impacted," said David Benforado, president of the Village of Shorewood Hills, who helped organize the village's celebrations. "People should be free to partake in regular, everyday community events like July 4th activities without the threat of someone killing them with an assault weapon."

Shorewood Hills will look at its security measures for its Independence Day celebrations next year "over the next 12 months," Benforado said. In the interim, he called upon Congress to reinstate the federal assault weapons ban that stood in place from 1994 to 2004.

At the Monona Community Festival, organizers and police remained in "constant contact" throughout the Fourth of July, said Eric Redding, the president of the festival.

While the festival always works with the City of Monona and its police department and plans for a number of contingencies, Redding said organizers became "hypervigilant" after news of the Highland Park shooting emerged.

"We live in the neighborhood in the grand scheme of things," Redding said. "Learning after the fact that he was (in Madison), I'm glad that law enforcement and everyone was thinking like that ... We felt as safe as possible because of that close relationship."

The incident marked the first serious security concern the festival has ever faced, Redding said. Over the next year, organizers will look at extra precautions for the 2023 festival, he said.

"It was definitely a little scary," he said. "These one-off situations that you hope never come around but you want to make sure are planned for ... I'm thankful that we spent the time to plan."

News of the shooting in Highland Park reached James Latimer, director of the Capitol City Band, in the middle of their Tribute to the Troops Concert.

"I almost broke down at the concert," he said.

With the news of Crimo's trip to Madison, Latimer said he was further concerned.

"Our fabrics have been shaken to the core. As I said at the concert, we have to do something," he said. "I try to be as careful as I can and tell others the same thing, but I’m prepared for the fact that that kind of an incident can happen, anywhere, any time."

Crimo came to Madison shortly after the shooting before driving back to Illinois, where police apprehended him, Christopher Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, said Tuesday. At the time, police said, Crimo had a .40-caliber folding rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition in his car.

At a later press conference on Wednesday, Covelli said Crimo didn't drive to Wisconsin intending to launch an attack there but considered it. He decided against it because he "didn't put enough thought and research into it," Covelli said.

A number of celebrations took place in the Madison area on Monday. In Madison, Tribute to the Troops, a patriotic concert performed by the Capitol City Band, took place at Rennebohm Park. Inclement weather led organizers to cancel Fourth Fest 2022, a celebration at The Edgewater hotel. Monona's annual three-day Community Festival at Winnequah Park continued through Monday. In Waunakee, the village hosted WaunaBoom, a day of live music and free family activities. And in Shorewood Hills, celebrations stretched from 8:30 a.m. to sunset, including a parade.

Madison's largest organized Independence Day celebration, Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus event at Breese Stevens Field, was held on Saturday, two days before the shooting.