A former employee at the Oregon Community Pool is being investigated for "alleged sexual misconduct," Oregon Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom said.
Further details about the case were not immediately available but Bergstrom emphasized the importance of students reporting questionable behavior to trusted adults.
"Student safety and wellbeing is our primary focus and supporting our students and staff is paramount," Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom said the pool employee would face criminal charges. The District owns and operates the pool.
The Oregon Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
