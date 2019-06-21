An Oregon man was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide after police said he provided fentanyl-laced heroin that caused the death of another person in September.
Nicholas J. Carroll, 39, also faces an amphetamine delivery charge related to the same alleged transaction in which he sold heroin to a person identified in a criminal complaint only by initials, and whose gender and age also were never specified in the complaint, which was filed Friday in Dane County Circuit Court.
A signature bond was set for Carroll during a court appearance Friday, though he remains in custody on a state Department of Corrections hold for an alleged probation violation. He is on extended supervision after serving a prison sentence for fourth-offense intoxicated driving, according to court records.
According to the complaint:
About 9 a.m. on Sept. 30, deputies were sent to check a person in a car in the 7600 block of Highway 113 in the town of Dane. The person could not be revived and was later found to have died from acute acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl intoxication, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. A substance found in the car was tested by the state Crime Lab and found to be two grams of a mixture of fentanyl, heroin and acetyl fentanyl.
The medical examiner also found that the person had recently ingested amphetamine.
On the person's phone, police found a text conversation between that individual and someone later determined to be Carroll, setting up a meeting for a drug transaction near a movie theater in Fitchburg. In the conversation, the person asks for "4gs," suspected to mean "four grams," for $100 extra.
Carroll admitted that he met with the person the night of Sept. 29 and sold some Adderall pills that he had gotten from his girlfriend, Anna Isenberg. He denied selling heroin to the person, saying it must have been bought elsewhere.
But a jail inmate who was incarcerated with Carroll starting in early October told detectives that Carroll had told him that Carroll sold the person four grams of heroin for an extra $100 and some Adderall pills.
Isenberg is also charged in the complaint with being a party to delivery of amphetamine.