Oregon man arrested for drunken driving after Downtown crash injures Middleton man, Madison police say

An Oregon man was arrested for causing injury by drunken driving after a crash Downtown early Sunday morning that injured a Middleton man, Madison police reported.

Bo S. Feuling, 24, was driving the wrong way outbound from Downtown in the inbound lanes of John Nolen Drive when he collided nearly head-on with an SUV in the area of North Shore Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The 38-year-old Middleton man who was driving the SUV tried, but failed to avoid the collision, which seriously damaged both vehicles and left a large debris field, DeSpain said.

Neither driver suffered serious injuries, but a passenger in Feuling's Subaru was taken to a local hospital with internal bleeding that was not thought to be life-threatening, DeSpain said.

Feuling also was cited for driving against traffic and operating after suspension, DeSpain said.

