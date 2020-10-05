 Skip to main content
Oregon man arrested for drunken driving after Downtown crash injures Middleton man, Madison police say
An Oregon man was arrested for causing injury by drunken driving after a crash Downtown early Sunday morning that injured a Middleton man, Madison police reported.

Bo S. Feuling, 24, was driving the wrong way outbound from Downtown in the inbound lanes of John Nolen Drive when he collided nearly head-on with an SUV in the area of North Shore Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The 38-year-old Middleton man who was driving the SUV tried, but failed to avoid the collision, which seriously damaged both vehicles and left a large debris field, DeSpain said.

Neither driver suffered serious injuries, but a passenger in Feuling's Subaru was taken to a local hospital with internal bleeding that was not thought to be life-threatening, DeSpain said.

Feuling also was cited for driving against traffic and operating after suspension, DeSpain said.

