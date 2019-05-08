Try 3 months for $3
Oregon Police Department

A convenience store in Oregon was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, with the robber getting away with cash.

The robbery happened at about 5 a.m. at Kwik Trip, 916 Janesville St., Oregon police said.

Nobody was injured.

The suspect displayed a firearm and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is a black male, 18 to 30 years old, heavy set, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and long-sleeved shirt and gloves.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery or the suspect is asked to call Oregon police, 835-3111.

