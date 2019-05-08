A convenience store in Oregon was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, with the robber getting away with cash.
The robbery happened at about 5 a.m. at Kwik Trip, 916 Janesville St., Oregon police said.
The suspect displayed a firearm and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is a black male, 18 to 30 years old, heavy set, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and long-sleeved shirt and gloves.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery or the suspect is asked to call Oregon police, 835-3111.
Owner of van crashing into Overture arrested on multiple offenses, Madison police say
The owner of a van that crashed into the Overture Center on Friday night was arrested Sunday after he turned himself in to Madison police.
Darryl Pierce, 54, Madison, was issued multiple citations including owner liability for hit and run and for fleeing or eluding police, police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man arrested for driving while impaired, crashed car with 2 kids inside
A Madison man has been arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after he crashed his car Sunday morning with two children in the car.
Seth Collins, 34, was tentatively charged with a fourth offense operating while impaired offense with the added violation of having passengers under 16 years old in the vehicle, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Infant hurt in crash, driver arrested for operating while intoxicated, Rock County Sheriff says
An Edgerton woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after she crashed her car, injuring an eight-month-old baby in the vehicle.
Stephanie Cunningham, 23, was tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated causing injury to a passenger under 16 years old, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
Read the whole story here.
Rock County Sheriff's Office
Officers use naloxone on driver, passenger in Highway 51 crash, Madison police said
A driver and passenger of a vehicle that crashed on Highway 51 on Madison's East Side Monday evening had both overdosed, police said.
Brian S. Moore, 53, of Madison, was driving when the car crashed into another at the intersection with Pflaum Road at about 4:45 p.m., Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt said. Police found Moore and a passenger unconscious and not breathing when they arrived, Kleinfeldt said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Subscribe to Daily Headlines