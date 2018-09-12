Breaking
Opportunities for healing: With signs of success, coordinator Ron Johnson is looking to expand Dane County’s restorative justice program
When Caroline Werner answered a classified ad to become a volunteer peacemaker for Dane County’s Community Restorative Court, she did not plan on mentoring a young offender for three years.
Werner has 30 years of experience working as an advocate for organizations like OutReach, which serves Madison’s LGBTQ community. When she’s not doing her work as a peacemaker, she works with seniors who have dementia.
“My goal is to advocate for women and children, and assist them in getting the resources they need. But people asked me, ‘Where are you going to work?’” she said. “When I heard about restorative justice, I thought, ‘This is terrific,’ and this is exactly what I wanted to do.”
The restorative court is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice system in Dane County. First-time misdemeanor offenders between the ages of 17 and 25 who are referred by the District Attorney’s office have the option to work through restorative justice rather than go through the traditional criminal justice system. With restorative justice, a peacekeeper acts as a mentor and guides a respondent back on the right track.
According to a Wisconsin State Journal story, 111 offenders successfully completed the program between 2015 and April of this year, 58 had open cases and seven had been kicked out. Proponents point to studies showing offenders are also less likely to recommit crimes if they go through restorative justice.
Currently, Dane County’s restorative justice program covers only misdemeanors — simple battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, theft and criminal damage to property — but research has shown that restorative justice is successful when addressing felonies as well.
And perpetrators are not the only ones who benefit from this program. Victims have said they also receive a higher level of satisfaction through restorative justice.
The essence of restorative justice is a process that asks offenders to account for their crimes and participate in a healing, or restorative, activity with the victim. Completing the program includes participating in a peace circle, during which trained peacemakers guide discussions with the offender. Respondents who complete the process are cleared of their offenses.
When offenders first enter the restorative court, they meet with program coordinator Ron Johnson, social worker Stephanie Marino and a peacemaker.
“When a respondent is referred here, we meet with them and go through an intake process. We try to figure what is going on in his or her life that brought them to this path, and we try to address that with the peacemakers, Ron and I,” Marino said. “So we develop relationships with people and try to offer them services, so they do stay out of the system and they’re healed and repaired.”
There is often a meeting between the offender and the victim of the crime, where both provide their perspectives of what happened in a facilitated discussion. Then there is a mutual agreement on what the offender will do to be held accountable for his or her actions.
“Let’s say the resolution is an apology letter to the victim and 30 hours community service work,” Johnson said. “Once that all is completed, we send a disposition letter back to the DA and police acknowledging ‘John Smith’ has successfully completed the program, and the charges are dropped.”
The young man Werner worked with is just one story of the many young people between ages 17-25 that go through restorative justice.
“All the statistics indicate that the human brain isn’t full until 25. So we decided to focus on where the itch was, which is this age group,” Johnson said.
Volunteer peacemakers are one of the most important parts of restorative justice.
According to Werner, the young man she worked with “did a stupid thing.” He was watching a football game at his friend’s apartment and got really excited because the Packers had won. He ran outside and jumped on the hood of what he thought was his friend’s car. But the car belonged to a woman living in the building.
He was charged with disorderly conduct, referred to the restorative justice program and a meeting between the respondent and the victim was set up.
“She came in and wanted to talk with him. I think the goal of this is to give the victim a chance to say how she felt about it. It turned out as the respondent was listening to her, he could totally identify with her,” Werner said. “They both were low income and both had been abused as a child. For him, he was thinking ‘Oh my god, I hurt you and I didn’t mean to do that.’ He didn’t do anything physically to her, but she was hurt because of the car. They hugged after the interview, because they were both on the same page.”
Offenders can be anxious about their meetings with victims. They think they’ll be chastised, but that’s often not the case.
“When they’re offered this opportunity, they say, ‘Yes,’ but they’re nervous. They expect someone will yell at them, make them scrub the floors or do some menial dirty task,” Werner said. “We don’t have anything like that. They get to tell us their side of the story. We talk about what they like and what they want to do in the future; and how we could help guide them.”
The stated mission of the Community Restorative Court is to “repair harm, reduce risk and rebuild community.” Part of that is simply getting respondents back on the right track. That is why Werner worked with a respondent for three years. He had experienced some struggles with life. He was homeless, kicked out of his house at 16 and also struggled with ADHD.
Werner found out he liked to cook and set him up with training at the Catholic Multicultural Center and he was able to get kitchen jobs. He was making some money when he got a small inheritance from his aunt, so he came to Werner and asked where he should go for help managing his finances. She sent him to a local credit union.
Werner believes the respondent turned his life around because of the program and avoided potentially damaging consequences if he had to go through the traditional justice system.
“He would have gone to jail and at that point he has a record. I’m always concerned when people go to prison or jail they will meet other people, and sometimes their behavior gets worse,” she said. “With him and his ADHD he might’ve drove the guards up a wall and got himself into trouble.”
Crime victims experience a higher level of satisfaction through a restorative process than the traditional court system, according to John Scharrer, a University of Wisconsin Law School professor.
“Both victims and respondents feel there is greater procedural fairness, better outcome fairness and higher levels of satisfaction. That’s really because people are active parties in this process rather than it just being done directly to them,” Scharrer said.
Scharrer added that victims are 50 percent less likely to fear offenders through the process because they get to humanize the offenders.
“You reduce levels of fear against that person specifically, because they’re not now this potential monster. When they get a chance to sit down with them, ask them questions and learn more about their life, that also goes a long way in reducing that fear,” he said. “When we do that we create much more of a shared understanding and recognize the humanity in people.”
The opportunity for young offenders to get charges dropped is particularly important in today’s world, according to Mark Maciolek, an attorney for Murphy Desmond.
“As society moves to more accessible information, the prejudice that can come from being charged with a crime is immense,” he said.
Restorative justice also helps offenders re-engage with the community in a positive way, Scharrer said.
“This is not about shaming and harming people, this is about moving people in a positive direction for everyone involved,” he said. “Rather than excluding people from the community, how do we get them to engage with the community to prevent future crimes?”
Another goal restorative justice has is to address the racial disparities in the criminal justice system. According to Johnson, that is especially important in Dane County.
“Dane County ranks number one in the nation in racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Another thing is that America incarcerates more people than any place in the world. An alternative to incarceration is what we are,” he said.
“We work within the system, but we’re outside the system as well. We’re referred cases by the police and DA, but after they’re referred here, there’s no more police or judges involved,” Johnson said.
For that big-picture reason, the county has been supportive of the program and officials are interested in seeing it expand.
“The county is the sole financial supporter of the program,” Johnson said, listing Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval and county Supervisor Shelia Stubbs, recently elected to the state Assembly, as champions.
Parisi said the program is an example of how the county is “very focused on criminal justice reform.”
“The prison system affects a majority of people of color. Restorative justice is addressing crime at its root cause,” Parisi said.
Werner added that restorative justice does a better job than incarceration at setting offenders up for rehabilitation.
“The criminal justice system is overloaded. Years ago when I was in school, they used to say, ‘If you build a prison, we’ll fill it,’” she said. “If you support a person and have a support system and resources around them, you strengthen that individual. They are empowered to be law-abiding citizens.”
Without attorneys present, respondents are forced to directly answer for their actions in a peace circle.
“It is actually quite hard to sit down and be directly accountable to the victim. They have to answer questions, talk about what happened, talk about their own life and take an active role in creating a positive way forward,” Scharrer said. “In the traditional system, a criminal defendant, if they don’t want, never has to speak.
“They could hide behind their attorney, and they’re not directly accountable to anyone. In that way, it’s easy for them to place themselves in a victim role against the system, versus being truly accountable for what they have done to the people they have harmed in this process.”
Scharrer said citizens have some fundamental expectations out of the criminal justice system. Victims say they are more satisfied in a restorative process, he said.
“When a victim has a much more elevated role — more say in what happens and a much speedier resolution — they are more satisfied,” he said.
People also want a justice system that make sure people don’t commit more crimes.
“We already have restorative processes finding sustainable lower levels of recidivism between individuals who go through a traditional process versus those who go through a restorative process,” Scharrer said. “When individuals who go through a restorative process do go on to reoffend, it takes longer for them to do so and they generally commit less serious crimes.”
Maciolek, the attorney, agreed and said the traditional justice system didn’t accomplish these goals.
“I would encourage (critics) to talk to someone they know who has been accused or been a victim. It’s just not that simple. If caging people up was going to solve society's problems then everything should be as good as it has ever been,” he said.
“I wish it was that simple sometimes. If we could cure addiction by throwing people in jail, we would have solved addiction. Unfortunately, people aren’t so simple. That’s the beauty and burden of dealing with people.”
Dane County’s first Community Restorative Court was based in south Madison, but the program has expanded citywide and into Fitchburg. The goal by the end of the year is to have restorative justice in every city in Dane County.
“As we look at the expansion, the plan by the end of the year is to have as many of the jurisdictions and municipalities in the county on board with this as an option for their community. If local officials want to see this as an option, the goal is to have peacemaking groups trained in each community around the county by the end of the year,” Scharrer said.
Johnson also feels the program should cover more crimes, including felonies and repeat offenders.
“Right now we concentrate on these five crimes (simple battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, theft and criminal damage to property). But as the program matures and develops, we hope to take on more crimes. Also we hope to take on people with more complicated issues. Most of the referrals we get these days are first-time offenders, so we do hope to take on people with more baggage and heavier crimes,” he said.
Johnson said he’d like to take referrals for a preventive arm of the program, so he could intervene before an individual commits a crime.
“I get calls from parents all the time that they got a kid and they hadn’t gotten in trouble with the law yet, but is headed that way,” Johnson said.
He also wants to work to find ways to combat and prevent retail theft.
“Retail theft is a major issue throughout the country. Walmart might get two or three retail thefts a day. That’s over a thousand a year. So we bust people and they pay a fine or they don’t, so I want to study that and create a more innovative way to work with retail theft,” Johnson said.
Scharrer agreed with the goal of expanding the program to include more crimes and people. He said there have been case studies that show restorative justice is successful when addressing felonies.
“Hopefully the idea is that as we continue to expand, we’ll start to take more complex individuals, individuals which have a complicated criminal history and see if we can shift them onto a new path and new direction,” Scharrer said.