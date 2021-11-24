Open garage doors lead to thefts of vehicle, purse, cash from 2 Windsor residences, authorities say

Open garage doors led to the thefts of a vehicle, a purse, and cash from two Windsor residences in the past day, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
On Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m., a resident on Eagle Ridge Lane saw two people in dark clothing approach his garage, which was open. As the homeowner exited his house, they fled in a white Toyota RAV4, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
The homeowner determined that a small amount of cash and a garage door opener were stolen, Schaffer said.
Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wolf Hollow Road for an auto theft in which suspects got in through an open garage door and stole a gray 2019 Kia Sorento SUV, and a purse, Schaffer said.
Schaffer said the Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that this type of activity is occurring at all times of day and night throughout the county, and the best way to avoid being a victim is to lock your doors at all times, even when you are at home. In addition, remind your neighbors to lock up if you see any unlocked vehicles or open garage doors.