Oneida County jail inmate dies by suicide, authorities say

An inmate at the Oneida County Jail took their own life while in custody Tuesday morning, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office said.

Corrections officers saw the inmate attempting suicide in a pod cell shared with other inmates around 11 a.m., Capt. Tyler Young said. Rhineland Fire Department paramedics arrived to the scene and attempted to save the inmate with the help of jail personnel, Young said.

The name of the inmate and what charges they were in custody for was not released pending notification of the family, Young said. Young also declined to comment on how the inmate took their life due to a pending autopsy report, though his office plans to release more information in the coming days.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return a request for further comment.

The suicide is being investigated by the Vilas County Sheriff's Office and the Oneida County Medical Examiner's Office. The Department of Corrections has begun its own an administrative review, Young said, and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office will conduct an internal review.

