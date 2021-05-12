One vehicle hit by gunfire, no injuries, in Tuesday night shooting in Fitchburg

Fitchburg police found nine shell casings and reported one vehicle hit by gunfire after responding to a call of shots fired late Tuesday near the border with Madison.

Shots were reported in the 2800 block of Oregon Road near Park Street south of the Beltline at about 11:20, police said. No one has been reported injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting and who has not already spoken with an officer is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300.

