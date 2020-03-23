One upside of coronavirus? Fewer calls to police

Criminals, too, it seems, are sheltering in place amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Or maybe it's just that with stores closed, gatherings canceled and people working from home, there are far fewer opportunities for shoplifting, car accidents, property complaints and other low-level mayhem that are the patrol officer's bread and butter.
Data from Madison police show that beginning March 14, daily calls for police service began dropping by as much as 35% compared to historical averages. Calls on Sunday, for example, totaled 360, or 240 fewer than the same date last year and 180 fewer than the average for that date over the last five years.
According to MPD's most recent annual report, for 2018, speeding violations top the list of traffic citations, with 3,834 issued that year. Although that's down by 42% from 2017 after the department cut back on traffic enforcement due to what it says is increased officer workload and the need to have more officers on patrol. The department reported 6,756 traffic accidents in 2018.
Theft constituted the single most common category of crime reported to police in 2018, when there were 5,315.
On March 12, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency. The next day, he ordered all public and private schools to close no later than 5 p.m. on March 18. On March 15, Dane County officials ordered all public schools to close immediately, limited restaurant capacity and banned gatherings of more than 50 people. Evers on March 16 took the gathering ban statewide. The next day, he ordered all restaurants and bars to close and banned gatherings of more than 10 people. On Monday, the governor ordered all nonessential businesses to close.
Through police spokesman Joel DeSpain, interim chief Vic Wahl said that with more people staying home and many businesses closed, police expect to see changes in call volume, but there's no plan to reduce minimum shift staffing in response.
The reduced calls for service also doesn't mean Madison police aren't still responding to serious crimes. Wahl's blog on Monday included calls Friday, Saturday and Sunday for stolen vehicles, weapons offenses, a sexual assault and a traffic crash that killed four.
The department twice on Friday and once on Sunday went to "priority calls only" status, for a total of more than 12 hours. That means there were so many calls waiting for a police response that the department had to stop responding to calls that did not involve an immediate threat to public safety.