One upside of coronavirus? Fewer calls to police

Criminals, too, it seems, are sheltering in place amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Or maybe it's just that with stores closed, gatherings canceled and people working from home, there are far fewer opportunities for shoplifting, car accidents, property complaints and other low-level mayhem that are the patrol officer's bread and butter.

Data from Madison police show that beginning March 14, daily calls for police service began dropping by as much as 35% compared to historical averages. Calls on Sunday, for example, totaled 360, or 240 fewer than the same date last year and 180 fewer than the average for that date over the last five years.

According to MPD's most recent annual report, for 2018, speeding violations top the list of traffic citations, with 3,834 issued that year. Although that's down by 42% from 2017 after the department cut back on traffic enforcement due to what it says is increased officer workload and the need to have more officers on patrol. The department reported 6,756 traffic accidents in 2018.

Theft constituted the single most common category of crime reported to police in 2018, when there were 5,315.