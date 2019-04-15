Sun Prairie police were investigating a shooting Monday night on the city's east side that sent one man to the hospital.
The victim was in stable condition as of about 10:30 p.m. after the shooting in the 500 block of Athletic Way, just north of Highway 151, according to Sgt. Josh Hameister.
He did not know what time the call came in, but emergency units began gathering at the site at about 9:30 p.m. Hameister said police were interviewing witnesses.
Authorities near the scene Monday night kept journalists about 400 yards from the area and weren't allowing anyone else near the scene.