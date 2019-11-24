Reports of a fight were followed by a confirmed gunshot at a Mobil gas station on the East Side Saturday night, Madison police Lt. John Radovan said.
The shooting took place outside of the Mobil at 3019 E. Washington Ave. at around 10 p.m. Several people were said to be involved in a fight when one male suspect used a handgun and fired a shot at another person, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.
Everyone involved in the fight left the scene in two vehicles, one of which was a red sedan the suspect of the shooting left in, Radovan said.
The suspect is a black male between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall with a skinny build and was wearing a gray hoodie and light color pants, Hartman said.
Madison police found one shell casing at the scene along with video evidence of the shooting, Hartman said.
No injuries or damage were reported.