One seriously injured following hit-and-run on Far East Side, police say

A man was seriously injured following a hit-and-run between a vehicle and a motorcycle on the Far East Side Tuesday night.

Madison police were dispatched to the area of North Thompson Drive and Highway 30 at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a crash with injuries. The driver of the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the motorcycle near the roundabout, police spokesman Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot and remains at large. The motorcyclists sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, Bauman said.

Traffic near the roundabout was rerouted for several hours to allow authorities to investigate the scene Bauman said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.