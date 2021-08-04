 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One seriously injured following hit-and-run on Far East Side, police say
alert

One seriously injured following hit-and-run on Far East Side, police say

A man was seriously injured following a hit-and-run between a vehicle and a motorcycle on the Far East Side Tuesday night. 

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Madison police were dispatched to the area of North Thompson Drive and Highway 30 at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a crash with injuries. The driver of the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the motorcycle near the roundabout, police spokesman Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement. 

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot and remains at large. The motorcyclists sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, Bauman said. 

Traffic near the roundabout was rerouted for several hours to allow authorities to investigate the scene Bauman said. 

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics