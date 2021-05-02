One person injured after shooting at Middleton bar, police say

One person was injured after a dispute between two men turned into shots fired outside of the Hody Bar and Grill early Sunday morning.

Middleton Police were called to the bar in response to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. but parties involved had left the scene before authorities arrived. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene, Middleton Police Captain Travis Kakuske said in a statement.

A little while later, a man arrived at UW Hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds which were tied to the incident, Kakuske said.

The man is in stable condition and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, Kakuske said.

