One person dead in vehicle fire south of McFarland

Emergency personnel respond to a vehicle fire at Highways 51 and AB south of McFarland on Friday. The Dane County Medical Examiner had been called to the scene.

One person is dead in a vehicle fire late Friday morning south of McFarland, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

The person was the driver and sole occupant of a van that caught fire around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highways 51 and AB near Lake Kegonsa.

The Sheriff's Office said the name and other information about the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Emergency responders remained at the scene well into Friday afternoon, and both lanes of 51 were closed while they worked. The vehicle was located on Highway AB, which was not shut down. The call was cleared at about 2:18 p.m.

