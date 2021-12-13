One of two men charged with damaging a car during Mifflin Street Block Party pleads guilty

One of two men charged with damaging a car during the alcohol-fueled Mifflin Street Block Party in Madison last spring pleaded no contest on Monday while the second opted, at least for now, to take his chances with a jury.
Andrew J. Firminhac, 21, was declared guilty by Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz but can get the conviction for misdemeanor criminal damage to property wiped off his record within a year if he pays restitution to the car's owner of nearly $8,900 and court costs, and commits no other crimes.
Firminhac, a senior majoring in finance and economics at UW-Eau Claire, has no other criminal history, and his attorney, Corey Chirafisi, called the April 24 crime and its aftermath a "teaching moment" for his client.
"I don't think you're going to see him again," he said, referring to any further involvement with the criminal justice system. "I really don't."
Firminhac declined to make a statement to the court. After he pleaded no contest, his attorney said it's likely his client will face a civil lawsuit from the owner of the 2012 Toyota Camry he damaged. Firminhac underwent an alcohol and drug abuse assessment and has been getting counseling, Chirafisi said, and was placed on nonacademic probation by UW-Eau Claire.
Based on social media posts, prosecutors in June charged Firminhac and Alexander M. Stanko, 22, with damaging the Camry. Firminhac was seen throwing a metal pole through the car's windshield, according to a criminal complaint, and Stanko could be seen helping Firminhac lift the pole before Firminhac threw it.
The Camry's owner, Lea Wheeler, said in a victim impact statement that she was applying to medical school at the time the car was damaged and was "already under a large amount of stress."
"Not only did I have to spend a substantial amount of money on transportation, but I also had to miss some of my shifts in order to deal with the circumstances," she said.
Stanko, a UW-Madison student, is also charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property and had been set to enter a plea Monday but changed his mind and requested a trial. Berz set a date in January for that.
The Camry was one of two vehicles damaged during the end-of-the-school-year unsanctioned block party, long known for its excessive drinking and for ending in property damage and other crimes.
Kevin S. Cassidy, 21, and Judson T. Rikkers, 20, were charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for allegedly causing more than $25,000 damage to a 2018 Toyota Highlander. Cassidy's case is set for a plea hearing Jan. 18 and Rikkers pleaded guilty in November and was placed in a deferred prosecution program, according to online court records.