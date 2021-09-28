One of two charged in attack on state senator settles, trial still set for second

One of two people alleged to have taken part in the assault of a state senator during a protest over police violence last summer pleaded no contest Tuesday to a reduced charge.
Samantha Hamer, 27, of Madison, does not face any jail time or fines as a result of her plea to disorderly conduct, a county ordinance violation, but will have to pay court costs that are to be determined. The ordinance violation is akin to a ticket and is not a criminal conviction.
Hamer was originally charged with substantial battery as a party to a crime, a felony, for an alleged attack on state Sen. Tim Carpenter during a June 24, 2020, protest in Downtown Madison. That charge was dismissed.
Hamer had been set to go to trial on Oct. 18.
Hamer's co-defendant, Kerida O'Reilly, 34, of Madison, again on Tuesday declined an offered plea agreement from Assistant District Attorney Paul Humphrey, this time one that would have had O'Reilly plead guilty to misdemeanor battery and be placed in the first offenders' program. The charge would be dropped once O'Reilly completes the program.
The new offer was a reduction from the felony battery plea and first offenders' outcome that was originally offered by Humphrey. He told Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds he would continue to negotiate with O'Reilly's attorney, Jessa Nicholson Goetz, up until jury selection.
When the case goes to trial, the state intends to call three news reporters as witnesses to the incident. On Sept. 9, Reynolds ruled that Dylan Brogan of Isthmus, Chali Pittman of WORT-FM and Lance Veeser of WKOW-TV must obey subpoenas and testify.
Their attorney, James Friedman, asked Reynolds to reconsider her ruling Tuesday. He said Veeser did not witness the actual attack, just the aftermath. And he said the reporters' observations of events should be considered newsgathering, which would make it work product and not available as testimony. Their observations are not highly relevant and necessary to the prosecution of the case, he added.
Humphrey said the reporters went outside news gathering when they gave statements to police about what had occurred.
Reynolds said she stands by her ruling. Despite not seeing the attack, she said, Veeser assisted Carpenter afterward and called an ambulance for him and can testify about his observations of Carpenter.