One of three charged in 11-year-old Anisa Scott's murder sentenced to 35 years in prison

The youngest of three men charged while still in their teens with the fatal 2020 shooting of an 11-year-old girl will not see the outside of a prison until he's in his 50s, a Dane County judge ruled Monday.

Andre P. Brown, 18, pleaded guilty in May to first-degree reckless homicide and attempted homicide, both as a party to the crime, in the Aug. 11, 2020, shooting of Anisa Scott, who died from her injuries two days later. The girl had been riding in a Chevy Tahoe with tinted windows that morning on East Washington Avenue with her mother's boyfriend, Christopher Carthans, who was the intended target of the shooting.

"Your 20s, 30 and 40s are really the best years of your life," Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese told Brown. "Anisa's not going to have that chance. So I do believe that you need to give up the best part of your life for what you did."

In a brief statement before he was sentenced, Brown apologized for "everything that happened that day."

"And I apologize for what I put your family through and all the pain and grief you guys have been (through) because of me," he said. "What happened that day was not supposed to happen and should have never happened."

Perion Carreon, 21, has also pleaded guilty in the case and is believed to have fired the shot that killed Scott, according to Brown's attorney, Tim Kiefer. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19. Brown also fired on the Tahoe from the stolen Kia Optima Carreon was driving, assistant district attorney Dan Hess said. The third defendant in the Kia, Jerry L. Ward Jr., 19, is scheduled to go on trial in November.

Hess said Brown and his co-defendants were "hit men" out to collect a bounty.

It was one of the "most heinous crimes imaginable," he said, and it didn't matter who fired the fatal shot because all three intended to kill Carthans.

Through tears, Scott's mother, Ashley Rios, told the court Monday that the last two years have been the hardest, longest and most painful of her life.

"My life has been forever changed," she said. "A piece of me is missing forever and this is a pain I wish on no one."

She said she tries to stay positive and cherish the memories of her daughter, but it's difficult.

"Anisa would have started eighth grade last week," she said. "We missed all the middle school drama (and) as she grew older, her first car, college, marriage, grandchildren — all of the life experiences that turn a girl into a woman."

Brown was originally charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide but under a plea agreement, the charge was reduced to reckless homicide. His sentence Monday consists of 25 years in prison for Scott's killing and 10 for the attempt on Carthans, followed by 25 years of supervision.

Juvenile record

At the time of the shooting, Brown, then 16, was on a GPS monitor and had juvenile cases pending against him in Dane and Milwaukee counties. A prosecutor said during Brown's initial court appearance in 2020 that Brown had let the monitor's battery run down before the shooting, then charged it afterward.

Under Brown's plea agreement, Hess sought 40 years in prison and 10 years of supervision. Kiefer argued Monday for 15 years in prison, which would have seen Brown released at the age of 31, with credit for time served since his arrest.

He called Brown's teacher from his time in jail as a character witness Monday. Christine Geier called Brown "a wonderful young man to work with" who was "smart," "pleasant" and earned his high school diploma while his case made its way through the court.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Carthans told police he was driving when he heard glass break and realized someone was shooting at him. He saw that Anisa was injured and continued driving while he called 911. He heard four more gunshots and then saw another car with the front-seat passenger firing through the passenger side window, the complaint states.

Carreon, Brown and Ward subsequently provided police with conflicting stories about who fired on the Tahoe.

Carreon told police Brown and Ward fired on the Tahoe two separate times in the space of a few minutes on East Washington Avenue, near Highway 30, the complaint says. But in an amended criminal complaint, filed when Ward was charged about a week after Carreon and Brown, Ward claimed that Carreon fired on the Tahoe both times. Ward has also maintained he was asleep in the back of the Optima when the gunfire started.

Carthans later told his federal probation agent he did not believe he was the target of the shooting, but that it was a case of mistaken identity. Police, though, told the agent they doubted the story and said they believed Carthans "knew he was a target and enlisted Anisa to travel with him to discourage anyone from shooting at him," according to court documents.

For violations of conditions of his federal supervision, a federal judge sentenced Carthans in September 2020 to 21 months in prison. He was released in February, federal prison records indicate.

Genovese has denied a motion by Ward's attorney to dismiss the homicide charge against him. Hess said Ward had a gun on his lap and had helped another person in the car clear a gun that had jammed.