One man died and another is in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Monona during the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon Sunday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.
The first man was found unresponsive in Lake Monona around 7:50 a.m., the Fire Department said. The second man was found unresponsive in the water about an hour later.
Madison Fire Department Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster said the first man was found "helpless in the water," and chest compressions were immediately started as he was being boated to shore.
Fire Department paramedics and EMTs admistered emergency lifesaving efforts on both men when they got to shore, which continued as the men were taken to local hospitals.
A similar incident happened a week ago, when an Elkhorn man died during the swim portion of a triathlon in Jefferson County. The 59-year-old man had a medical event that caused him to go under water. The incident was not treated as a drowning.
It appears the man had a medical incident before going under water. He was pulled to shore where emergency resuscitation efforts were performed.
For both of the men who were competing in Sunday's Ironman, Schuster said, it is possible that some kind of medical emergencies caused them to go under water, but she cannot say for sure until the medical examiner makes a determination.
Schuster said there is no indication that the two men's incidents in Lake Monona were related.