One injured in Fitchburg shooting, police say

One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Fitchburg, police said.
The victim, who was stable, was shot in the street in the 1900 block of Pike Drive shortly before 9 p.m., Fitchburg police Sgt. Andrew McCarthy said.
McCarthy said the shooting appeared to be targeted.
Additional information was not available Wednesday night.
Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
Breaking News Reporter
Lucas Robinson covers breaking news for the Wisconsin State Journal. He can be reached at (608) 252-6186.
