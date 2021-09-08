 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One injured in Fitchburg shooting, police say
alert top story

One injured in Fitchburg shooting, police say

Fitchburg police squad car
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Fitchburg, police said.

The victim, who was stable, was shot in the street in the 1900 block of Pike Drive shortly before 9 p.m., Fitchburg police Sgt. Andrew McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Additional information was not available Wednesday night.

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics