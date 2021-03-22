One injured, another arrested in shooting at Madison homeless shelter

A man was shot and another man arrested at Madison's temporary men's homeless shelter Monday night, and a police officer later opened fire inside the building but is not believed to have hit anyone, police chief Shon Barnes said.
Details about the incident at the city's former Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St., were still being confirmed late Monday after the incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m. The call shut down First Street between East Washington Avenue and East Johnson Street and drew a heavy police presence, with some 25 squad cars on site around 8 p.m.
Barnes said investigators believe the man who was taken to the hospital was shot before police entered the building. The state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over the investigation of the shooting.
Officers were outside of the shelter around 7:20 p.m. responding to an unrelated medical call when they heard gunshots coming from inside of the building, Barnes said. They headed inside and "encountered" two people, Barnes said. One officer discharged their firearm during the incident.
One of the two men involved in the shooting incident was taken to the hospital and the other was arrested. Barnes said police do not believe anyone else was involved.
"We're not looking for any other suspects regarding this particular incident," Barnes said.
Dozens of shelter residents were lined up outside the building as police investigated, but the scene was quiet by about 8:30 p.m.
Homeless men have been using the overnight shelter since mid-December after being moved from an earlier temporary shelter set up at Warner Park on the city's North Side. The building has a capacity of about 250, but Ald. Syed Abbas, whose 12th District includes the area, said about 150 to 160 used it during colder weather this winter, and more recently it's housed between 110 and 120.
He said he has not been aware of any major problems at the site and that he; police; Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District; and shelter operator Porchlight had been meeting every two weeks for updates about the shelter.
"We did not have any reports of any issues," he said.
The shelter building is slated to become home to the Madison Public Market. If outside funding is secured, market construction could begin in the fall, and that has driven city and Dane County officials to find a permanent location for a men's overnight shelter to replace the cramped church basements Downtown that homeless men had been staying in for some 35 years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the pandemic struck, homeless men began sleeping at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side. On Dec. 16, the First Street location was opened.
The city thought it had identified a site for a permanent shelter in October — a former child care center at 4111 East Towne Blvd. on the city's Far East Side. The property's seller backed out of the deal only days after it was announced.
Most recently, in late January, the city announced it would purchase a former Savers store at 2002 Zeier Road, also on the Far East Side. But opposition has emerged to that site, with a developer threatening to drop a potential $100 million, 400-unit luxury housing project nearby if the shelter becomes a reality.
The area's representative on the City Council, Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District, has also pointed to "significant concerns" from residents about the possible impact of the project.
This story will be updated.