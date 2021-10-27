 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One injured after shooting on Williamson Street, authorities say
alert top story

One injured after shooting on Williamson Street, authorities say

Police Line

One person was shot at a Near East Side gas station Wednesday night, Madison police said.

The condition of the injured person was not known, police said.

Gunfire was reported at 6:10 p.m. near the Amoco station on 1130 Williamson St., according to the 911 center. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics