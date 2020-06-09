One injured after several shots fired on East Side

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gunshots rang out on East Washington Avenue early Tuesday for the second night in a row.

Madison police responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired on the 3000 block of E. Washington Ave. shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found several people involved in the disturbance and many were detained, police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The incident took place in the parking lot of Taco Bell at 3002 E. Washington Ave., across the street from an attempted homicide that occurred the night before at the Mobile gas station.

Police found five shell casings nearby and one victim who had a head injury due to a blow from either a stick or a foot.

One person was taken into custody, and a vehicle was towed as evidence. No weapon was recovered.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.