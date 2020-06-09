You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One injured after several shots fired on East Side
alert top story

One injured after several shots fired on East Side

{{featured_button_text}}

Gunshots rang out on East Washington Avenue early Tuesday for the second night in a row. 

Madison police responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired on the 3000 block of E. Washington Ave. shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found several people involved in the disturbance and many were detained, police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement. 

The incident took place in the parking lot of Taco Bell at 3002 E. Washington Ave., across the street from an attempted homicide that occurred the night before at the Mobile gas station

Police found five shell casings nearby and one victim who had a head injury due to a blow from either a stick or a foot. 

One person was taken into custody, and a vehicle was towed as evidence. No weapon was recovered. 

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics