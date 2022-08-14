One found dead in Mineral Point apartment fire

One person is dead after a fire Saturday afternoon at a Mineral Point apartment building for the elderly, Iowa County Emergency Management said Sunday.

Firefighters arriving at the single-story complex at 719 Fair St. just after 3:30 p.m. found the fire in one of the apartments had been extinguished by a sprinkler system, but the apartment's occupant was dead in bed.

The identify of the person was not released pending notification of family.

No other units in the building were damaged by fire, but several did sustain water damage, authorities said. The building was evacuated while emergency personnel responded, and one resident was displaced for at least one night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office also said one person was taken to the hospital.

The address of the fire corresponds to the Fairview Heights Apartments, owned by Columbus, Ohio-based affordable-housing developer Woda Cooper Companies.

No one responded Sunday to a phone message left by the Wisconsin State Journal Sunday at the apartment complex.