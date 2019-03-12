Try 3 months for $3
One person is dead and two others were injured Monday night in a shooting in Beloit that appeared to involve people who knew each other.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. near the area of Elm Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Beloit police said.

The fatal victim was found at the scene. A 15-year-old male and a 25-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

"It appears the individuals knew each other and this does not appear to be a random act of violence," said Sarah Millard, director of strategic communications.

Police did not say if anyone else was involved in the shooting, or if a suspect has been identified.

The investigation is continuing on Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call Beloit police at 757-2244.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

