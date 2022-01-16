One dead, two injured after crash on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Three people were taken to the hospital, where one later died, after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, Madison police said.
Multiple occupants of one vehicle suffered serious injuries and all involved were hospitalized after the crash on the 6200 block of Schroeder Road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sgt. Jared Prado said in a statement.
Investigators were still at the scene as of early Sunday, Prado said. Madison police did not have further information regarding the identities of those involved in the crash as of Sunday afternoon.
Madison police asked anyone who saw or has video of the crash to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.
