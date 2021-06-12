One dead, one arrested in Fort Atkinson home fire

State Department of Justice investigators and other agencies on Saturday arrested a suspect in a fatal fire that happened late Friday morning in Fort Atkinson.

The investigation of the fire, reported late Friday morning, also involved a statewide Amber Alert, in which a missing child was found shortly after the alert was issued.

When Fort Atkinson firefighters and police officers arrived at the home that was ablaze, DOJ stated in a news release, they encountered heavy fire conditions before ultimately finding a deceased person in the home. The State Fire Marshal's Office at DOJ was requested to investigate the death.

Investigators found the circumstances of the fire to be suspicious and were concerned about the location and safety of a child who lived in the home that resulted in the Amber Alert, according to DOJ.

The individuals involved in the incident are not strangers to one another, DOJ said.

The names of the person arrested and the deceased person were not released by DOJ, which stated that the investigation is still underway.

