One person is dead after a shooting Saturday on Madison's South Side, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Spruce Street.

Officers found one victim with life-threatening injuries, who was taken to a hospital and later died, Madison police said. It is the city's third homicide this year.

No arrest had been made.

Police said they believe those involved knew each other and there was not a threat to the public.

