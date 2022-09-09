One dead in Richland County head-on collision

One person is dead after a head-on collision between a car and semitrailer early Friday morning south of Richland Center, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said.
An investigation showed the car was going west on U.S. 14 at around 5:45 a.m. when it went into the eastbound lane and collided with the semi, which tried but failed to avoid the crash. The car's driver was pronounced dead on the scene; the driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation and the identify of the car's driver is not being released pending notification of family.