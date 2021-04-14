One dead in McFarland after vehicle crashes into house

The state Department of Justice is investigating a crash Tuesday night in which one person was killed after the vehicle the person was driving clipped one house and ran into another in McFarland.

Four other people in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital, but no one in either house was hurt in the crash at around 10:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Siggelkow Road, according to DOJ and one of the home's residents.

DOJ declined to provides names, ages or genders of the people in the vehicle, but said in a press release that the accident happened shortly after a McFarland police officer tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding as it headed south on Highway 51.

Instead, the vehicle exited the highway on Siggelkow, ran the stop sign at the end of the off ramp and drove east on Siggelkow, at which point the officer ended the pursuit.

A short time later, the officer was driving east on Siggelkow when the vehicle drove past the officer going west, DOJ said. The officer turned around and found the vehicle had run into the corner of one home before crashing into the one next door.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Six people were in the home the vehicle crashed into.