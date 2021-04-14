One dead in McFarland after car crashes into house

The state Department of Justice is investigating a crash Tuesday night in which one person was killed after the car the person was driving crashed into a home in McFarland.

The agency says in a press release issued early Wednesday afternoon that a McFarland police officer attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding as it headed south on Highway 51 before 10:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, which included four passengers, would not stop and exited the highway on Siggelkow Road, ran the stop sign at the end of the ramp and drove east on Sigglekow before heading into a nearby neighborhood, at which point the officer ended the pursuit.

A short time later, the officer was driving east on Sigglekow when the vehicle drove past the officer going west, DOJ said. The officer turned around and found the vehicle had crashed into a home.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The four passengers were taken to an area hospital. Six people were in the home when the vehicle crashed into it; none were injured.

It wasn't immediately clear why the DOJ, rather than McFarland police, were investigating the incident, but under state law, investigations of incidents involving police and the death of a suspect must be completed by an outside agency.