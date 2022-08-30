One dead in interstate motorcycle accident

A 61-year-old Cambridge man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on an interstate exit ramp just outside Madison Tuesday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the man was traveling south on Interstate 39-90 on a 2001 Harley Davidson when he lost control on the exit ramp to the westbound Beltline at about 1:40 p.m.
The man's name was not released pending notification of family. The State Patrol did not say whether he was wearing a helmet.
Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
Urban affairs, investigations, consumer help ("SOS")
