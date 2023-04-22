One person is dead after a Grand Rapids Police Department officer discharged their firearm during an incident Friday.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has launched an investigation after following an incident just before 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 32nd Street So. and Airport Avenue, according to a statement from the DOJ. Initial reports said the person involved displayed a firearm before police fired at them.
Emergency personnel provided lifesaving measures but the person died at the scene.
The officer involved was not injured and has been placed on an administrative assignment, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation.
