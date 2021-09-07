Once a fugitive, man pleads guilty to some charges he's faced since 2010

A man who was on the run in Africa and Europe for seven years from charges in Dane County before his 2018 arrest in Austria will likely not spend any more time behind bars under a plea agreement struck Tuesday with prosecutors.
William I. Guy, 53, who was facing 74 felony charges when he fled the U.S. in early 2011, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three felonies and a misdemeanor as part of an agreement that would close the case he has faced since he was charged in 2010 with 17 charges that included stalking, false imprisonment, kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault.
Guy agreed to plead guilty to stalking through electronic records access, criminal damage to property, felony intimidation of a victim and capturing an image of nudity without consent. The remaining 13 charges he faced were dismissed.
The charges stem from a domestic situation involving his now-former wife.
Guy and his lawyer, Brian Brophy, and Assistant District Attorney John Rice also have agreed to recommend that Circuit Judge Mario White sentence Guy to two years in prison. The sentence would be deemed served by the time Guy has spent in custody until now. They differ on the length of time Guy would serve on extended supervision, with prosecutors set to recommend up to seven years, and Brophy arguing for the minimum of six months.
But the recommendation may change. White said he believes the state Department of Corrections would require Guy to report to the Dodge Correctional Institution for processing after his sentencing, despite a time-served sentence. There may be other alternatives that allow Guy to be processed at the Dane County Jail instead, or the attorneys' sentencing recommendation could shift to probation with a conditional jail sentence that would be deemed served. Either way, the sentence ultimately is up to White.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12.
Guy's DOC supervision would be transferred to either Washington or Idaho under the agreement. Guy currently lives in Spokane, Washington, but has also lived in Idaho recently.
Guy was working at a bicycle shop at the time he was arrested by police in Vienna, Austria. The U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service sent out leads about Guy, and Vienna police tracked him down to the bike shop. He fought extradition for about a year.
Guy at that point was facing charges that included 53 counts of child pornography possession, along with several bail jumping charges. Those were all dropped by prosecutors. The district attorney's office dismissed the child pornography charges after deciding there was insufficient evidence to prove them.
After his return to Madison, Guy was initially held on $500,000 bail, but that was reduced in September 2020 to $40,000 after the child porn charges were dismissed. White further reduced Guy's bail to $25,000 in November and Guy's family posted it.
Once free, Guy moved to Camp Douglas, and then to Idaho. He appeared in court Tuesday by video conference.
Guy was also convicted in federal court of making a false statement in a passport application, used to get a passport in another man's name before he fled. He received a one-year prison sentence in 2019, to be served after any sentence he receives in Dane County.