Onalaska man arrested for stealing from residents at Vernon County assisted living facility, authorities say

Justin Reilley.

An Onalaska man was arrested Monday for stealing from residents at a Vernon County assisted living facility, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Justin P. Reilley, 29, was arrested on multiple counts of felony theft while working as a certified nursing assistant at the unnamed assisted living facility, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

A search warrant was executed at Reilley’s residence, stolen financial items were recovered, and Reilley admitted to taking the financial items during an interview with Vernon County Investigators, Spears said.

Reilley had a bond hearing in Vernon County Circuit Court on Tuesday and was released on a $1,000 signature bond, Spears said.

