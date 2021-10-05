Officials: No injuries reported in fire at Madison men's homeless shelter

First responders headed Tuesday night to a reported fire at the temporary site of a homeless men's shelter on Madison's East Side, according to a 911 Center operator.
The Madison Fire Department and Madison police responded to the call, which came in at 10:11 p.m., for a fire at the former Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St. The operator said there were no reports of injuries.
Madison police Lt. Michael Richardson said preliminary information indicates the fire was contained to one room.
About an hour after the fire was reported, the scene around the shelter was largely clear of emergency personnel with the only visible sign of a fire being a partially burned mattress outside the building.
The fire was reported about half an hour after the Madison City Council approved buying a vacant big-box store on the Far East Side to serve as a temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness.
The Fleet Services building was converted into a shelter last December after homeless men were sheltered at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side since on the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. For decades before the pandemic, the shelter system for men was spread across three crowded Downtown church basements.
The industrial garage on the East Side can accommodate up to 200 men. It's slated to become the Madison Public Market.
With work on the market expected to begin next year, the City Council OKed Tuesday purchasing a building at 2002 Zeier Road for $2.6 million to serve as another temporary shelter location while the search for a permanent, purpose-built shelter location continues.