Officials make arrests, file charges related to unrest roiling Downtown Madison

"The other chain was pulled by approximately eight subjects at the same time as the vehicle was pulling the other chain, causing the separation of the statue from its base," according to the complaint. The statue was subsequently dragged into Lake Monona.

The next day, Nelson was pulled over while driving the same vehicle on Capitol Square, the complaint states.

Court Commissioner Mark Fremgen set bail for Nelson at $6,000 at his initial court appearance Friday, held by video call.

State Assistant Public Defender Svetlana Taylor, representing Nelson in court, said he's lived in Madison since he was 4 years old, and currently lives with his mother and stepfather.

Nelson is a graduate of Operation Fresh Start and East High School, and attended Madison Area Technical College. He worked as head chef at Hooters, she said, and for the last two years has worked at Lazybones Laundry and Storage Service in Madison. Nelson said he's not currently working because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor requested a low cash bail or a signature bond for Nelson.

"They're serious charges, but it's not alleged he was violent or hurt anyone," she said.