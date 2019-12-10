You are the owner of this article.
Officials identify Sub-Zero worker who died after becoming trapped in machinery in Fitchburg

The Sub-Zero worker who died Friday after becoming trapped in a piece of manufacturing equipment in Fitchburg was identified Tuesday as a 58-year-old man from Iowa County. 

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said preliminary autopsy results confirmed that Michael O'Brien, of Ridgeway, died of injuries from the accident. 

Fitchburg police, fire rescue and emergency crews responded to a report of someone who was not breathing and had no pulse at Sub-Zero, 6061 Basswood Drive, shortly before 8:15 p.m., Fitchburg police said. 

Fire crews freed O'Brien from the machinery, but he died at the scene. 

Police said the incident appeared to be accidental. It is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Fitchburg police and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, along with representatives from Sub-Zero.

Sub-Zero is a manufacturing company that designs and builds refrigerators, cooking and dishwashing appliances.

