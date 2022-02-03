 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EAST SIDE | FATAL CRASH

Officials identify Madison woman who died after getting pinned under car in hit-and-run crash

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Dane County Medical Examiner's office on Thursday identified the woman who died after being pinned under a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash last weekend as Barbara Olson, 65, of Madison.

Olson died Monday from injuries suffered in the Saturday morning crash, according to preliminary autopsy results from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Olson was pinned under a car in the crash shortly after 9 a.m. at Milwaukee Street and North Stoughton Road. Emergency crews freed her and took her to a hospital, police said.

Marcus M. Longino, 27, who police said was involved in the crash, was arrested on a probation hold after allegedly fleeing the scene while Olson was trapped and engaging in a confrontation with police shortly after, police said. 

Police said Longino ran from the area and went into a home in the 10 block of Belmont Road. He was acting “erratically” and had armed himself with a knife and a golf club and was threatening officers, but eventually left the home and surrendered without incident, police said. 

Longino was facing tentative charges of OWI causing great bodily harm, hit-and-run, burglary, disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property.

