Officials identify Beloit police officer who shot, injured man
Beloit Police squad car tight crop
Beloit Police Department

State officials on Monday identified the Beloit police officer who shot and injured a man who allegedly attacked the officer and tried to steal her firearm. 

Shannon Dykstra, who worked at the Beloit Police Department for 13 years, was the sergeant who shot the man Dec. 15, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said. Dykstra is on "administrative assignment," DOJ said. Per state law, the division is leading the investigation since it was an officer involved shooting. 

The man was taken to a local hospital. Last week, DOJ did not release any information on his condition. This week, DOJ said he "is expected to survive." 

At about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 15, Dykstra stopped by a crash near Prairie Avenue and Copeland Avenue in Beloit. As Dykstra investigated, a person on foot attacked her and attempted to take her firearm, DOJ said. Dykstra then shot the man. 

No police officers were injured during the shooting, DOJ said. 

DOJ said it will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney for a charging decision after the investigation concludes.

