A driver and passenger of a vehicle that crashed on Highway 51 on Madison's East Side Monday evening had both overdosed, police said.
Brian S. Moore, 53, of Madison, was driving when the car crashed into another at the intersection with Pflaum Road at about 4:45 p.m., Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt said, and police found him and a passenger unconscious and not breathing when they arrived.
Police removed Moore and the passenger and performed cardiocerebral resuscitation and administered the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, Kleinfeldt said.
Both Moore and the passenger regained consciousness at the scene when paramedics arrived, and they were taken to a local hospital, Kleinfeldt said.
Moore was then arrested on a tentative charge of seventh-offense operating while intoxicated, Kleinfeldt said.