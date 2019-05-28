Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Two Madison police officers responding to a disturbance Monday afternoon were surrounded by a crowd of angry people, with the officers calling for backup to quell the situation.

Three women were arrested for disorderly conduct, one being tackled and handcuffed, during the fight that was reported at 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Moorland Road, Madison police said.

Officers from Monona and the town of Madison, along with a Dane County deputy and many Madison officers, responded to the emergency backup call.

"The two officers initially arriving on the scene saw a woman repeatedly punching another woman in the head," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The suspect ignored commands to stop and she was tackled and handcuffed."

The two officers pulled out their electronic control devices as a visual warning to keep the crowd from getting close, but the officers didn't need to use the stun guns.

Nobody was reported injured.

