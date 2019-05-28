Two Madison police officers responding to a disturbance Monday afternoon were surrounded by a crowd of angry people, with the officers calling for backup to quell the situation.
Three women were arrested for disorderly conduct, one being tackled and handcuffed, during the fight that was reported at 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Moorland Road, Madison police said.
Officers from Monona and the town of Madison, along with a Dane County deputy and many Madison officers, responded to the emergency backup call.
"The two officers initially arriving on the scene saw a woman repeatedly punching another woman in the head," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The suspect ignored commands to stop and she was tackled and handcuffed."
The two officers pulled out their electronic control devices as a visual warning to keep the crowd from getting close, but the officers didn't need to use the stun guns.
Nobody was reported injured.
Two men plead guilty to felony murder for October beating death
Two men who took part in a fatal beating in rural Lodi that authorities said was prompted by a jealous girlfriend pleaded guilty Friday to felony murder.
Jacob A. Johnson (right), 25, of Sun Prairie, and Drew D. Luber, 21, of DeForest, each face up to 18½ years of combined prison and extended supervision for the Oct. 30 death of Dalton D. Ziegler, 24, who died in his town of Dane home from injuries he received in a beating.
Read the whole story here.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
Two drivers arrested in Rock County for alleged 4th OWI offenses
Two men were arrested in separate incidents in Rock County, both for their alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offenses.
Martin Hull, 58, Evansville, was arrested Saturday night and Michael Diece, 61, Janesville, was arrested Monday night, the Sheriff's Office said.
Read the whole story here.
Rock County Sheriff's Office
Naked man arrested, allegedly exposed himself regularly, Madison police say
A North Side man who allegedly exposed himself on a regular basis was arrested Sunday after his apartment building's manager took in numerous complaints about his behavior.
James Hodge, 47, was tentatively charged with lewd and lascivious behavior-exposure, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man arrested for alleged 4th OWI following crash
A Madison man was arrested Sunday afternoon for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense after crashing his vehicle.
James Schulte, 53, was taken into custody to the Dane County Jail following his arrest at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison woman arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense
A Madison woman who was seen driving all over the road Sunday night was stopped by police and arrested for her alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Christie Waugh, 52, was taken to the Dane County Jail after failing field sobriety tests, the Middleton Police Department said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Bank robbery suspect caught blocks from police station, Madison police say
A bank robber didn't have much time to flee the scene before he was arrested, since a police station was a couple of blocks from the bank.
John Bauer, 32, Madison, was tentatively charged with theft from a financial institution.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man arrested for alleged 4th OWI following crash, officials say
A Madison man causing a crash Tuesday afternoon was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Mario Murphy, 34, was taken to the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge, and he also was ticketed for operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device, failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign, having no insurance and a suspended registration, the Sheriff's Office said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Former tutor gets time in jail and probation for propositions, touching girl at school
A man who volunteered as a tutor at a Madison middle school and continually propositioned pre-teen girls for sex and nude photos was sentenced Thursday to seven years of probation, with one year to be spent in jail.
Elimelec Medina-Lopez, 20, of Fall River, told Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford that he made “serious mistakes that I’m not proud of” by propositioning 11- and 12-year-old girls who were students at Wright Middle School, 1717 Fish Hatchery Road, for whom he had been a tutor through the Schools of Hope program with the Madison Urban League.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Jail
Signature bond set for teacher in case of alleged abuse during gym class
A signature bond was ordered Thursday for a Franklin Elementary School physical education teacher who was charged last week with child abuse after he was accused of striking a child with a door.
But Jordan Loeb, lawyer for Christopher Rumbelow (right), 60, of Madison, said the April 1 incident was an accident.
Read the whole story here.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
Man charged in heroin overdose death pleads guilty to delivery
A Madison man who was charged with reckless homicide last year for providing the drugs that caused the overdose death of another man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a drug delivery charge.
Jeffrey D. Skidmore, 48, pleaded guilty to delivery of the heroin and fentanyl mix that caused the death of a 27-year-old man on Dec. 30, 2017. The conviction carries up to 12½ years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Read the whole story here.
DANE COUNTY JAIL
Ex-Madison teacher arrested on allegations of having sex with California student
A former Madison teacher who was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint claiming he created a hostile learning environment more than a decade ago has been arrested for allegedly having a two-year sexual relationship with a student at a California school.
Hector Vazquez, 59, a Spanish teacher at a suburban San Francisco high school, is accused of having sex with a girl at his home and other locations “on many occasions,” according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Read the whole story here.
SAN MATEO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Suspect identified in alleged groping, battery incident at Wando's, police say
A Beloit man has been identified as the suspect who allegedly grabbed a woman's backside and fought with her boyfriend Saturday night inside a campus-area bar.
David Rodriguez, 27, was taken into custody on tentative charges of fourth-degree sexual assault, battery and disorderly conduct, following the incident that happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Wando's, 602 University Ave., Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man arrested for alleged 7th OWI offense, police say
A Madison man in the parking lot of a Southwest Side business was arrested Saturday afternoon for his alleged seventh operating while intoxicated offense.
Michael Peterson, 55, was taken to the Dane County Jail following his arrest at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
