Officers recover shell casings after gunshots reported on South Side, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Officers recovered shell casings after gunshots were reported on the South Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Greenway Cross after several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots, Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.

Officers found no property damage and no injuries were reported, but they did find shell casings, Meinert said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

