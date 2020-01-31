3 officers injured by man who crashed girlfriend’s car on East Side, Madison police say

Three officers were injured while arresting a Madison man who crashed his girlfriend’s car on the East Side Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Darius C. McClinton, 22, drove his girlfriend's car off of the road in the 2100 block of Aberg Avenue into a trash can and recycling bin shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

McClinton punched one officer in the head, and bit the arm of another, drawing blood, while a third officer's head hit the pavement as he fell while trying to control McClinton, DeSpain said.

McClinton called the officers derogatory names, screamed at them, and said he would beat them, DeSpain said.

McClinton did not have permission to drive the car, and he was arrested for three counts of battery to police officers, threats to injure, resisting, operating after revocation, and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, DeSpain said.

