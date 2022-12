Officers hear gunshots on Far West Side, but find no evidence, Madison police say

Multiple officers heard gunshots on the Far West Side early Sunday morning, but found no evidence of them when investigating, Madison police reported.

The officers believed they heard the shots about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Watts Road and Junction Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police checking the area of the intersection were unable to locate any evidence of shots being fired, Fryer said.

The investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.