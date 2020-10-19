Officers find vehicle struck by 2 bullets after gunfire reports on Southwest Side, police say

Officers found a vehicle that had been struck by two bullets following reports of gunfire early Monday morning on the Southwest Side, Madison police reported.

Police responded to multiple reports of shots in the area of Raymond Road and Russett Road shortly before 12:45 a.m., Sgt. Nicholas Eull said.

Arriving offers found three 9mm shell casings at the intersection of Russett Road and Cameron Drive, but there were no reports of injuries, Eull said. The vehicle struck during the shooting was found later.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

